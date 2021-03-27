Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000. Vericel makes up approximately 5.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $15,892,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 184,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 570,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,164,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

