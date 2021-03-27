2,908 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

