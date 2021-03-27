5,000 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Acquired by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

IMVT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 622,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.