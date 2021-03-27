HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $371,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 197,245 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $142.54. 509,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.