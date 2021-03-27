HN Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,000 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $118,900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after buying an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,634,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,107. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

