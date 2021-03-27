HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 4,203,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,803. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.