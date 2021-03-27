Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

