Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

