HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.05% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.15. 810,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

