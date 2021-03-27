HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $4.77 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Whiting Petroleum comprises approximately 2.4% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 616,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,610. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

