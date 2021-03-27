Concord Wealth Partners Invests $160,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 2,046,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,584. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

