Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

