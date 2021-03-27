M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 4.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.98. 696,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,518. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

