M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Makes New $8.69 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.12% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $74.18. 833,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.