GoldMint Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $373,324.75 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023371 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

