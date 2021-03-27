FairCoin Price Down 3.9% This Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $28,671.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001874 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005334 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 159.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00087636 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

