Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $756.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the highest is $771.19 million. Albemarle reported sales of $738.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.40. 722,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

