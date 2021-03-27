Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

