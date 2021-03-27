Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $280.90 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.