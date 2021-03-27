Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 105 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

