Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 417,299 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 417,299 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.4% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

