Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

