IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IKONICS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.92. IKONICS has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Get IKONICS alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,767 shares of company stock worth $141,106,590. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.