Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 758.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

GPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

