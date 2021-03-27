Concord Wealth Partners Takes $12.44 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $115.97. 582,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,954. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

