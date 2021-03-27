Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,984. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

