Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $7,094,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $50,186,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. 10,196,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

