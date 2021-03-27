Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,449. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

