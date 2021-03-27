TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $260,000 in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

