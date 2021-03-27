London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $23,219,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,584,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,859,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

