London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,313 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. 24,127,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

