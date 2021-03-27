Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $14.55 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.98 and a 12-month high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

