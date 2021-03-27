London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 419,180 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. 15,938,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,814,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

