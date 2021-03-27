Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $64,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

