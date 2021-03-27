Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Position Lowered by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,122 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Radiant Logistics worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

