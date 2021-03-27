Diametric Capital LP Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $1,065.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,259.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

