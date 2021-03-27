53,202 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,667. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

