Diametric Capital LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,765 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.38% of Sterling Construction worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 292,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,084. The stock has a market cap of $613.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

