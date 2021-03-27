Diametric Capital LP Sells 141,661 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,661 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises about 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $85,460,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.