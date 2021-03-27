Diametric Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 2.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.72. 215,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,802. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

