Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 33,043 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.