Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.12% of KLA worth $46,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

