Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 148 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

