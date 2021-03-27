Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $357.59 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.