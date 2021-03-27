Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 79,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

