Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $857,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $2,531,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 869.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

