Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -266.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.