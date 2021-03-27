Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $4,411,000. Mirova raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 453.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

