Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

