Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $135.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

